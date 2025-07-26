Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Western New England Bancorp worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.75. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.