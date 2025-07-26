Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,206 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after acquiring an additional 125,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,212,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $114.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

