Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $101,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Capper acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.70. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.40%. Research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

