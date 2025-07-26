Legato Capital Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

