Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total transaction of $1,050,669.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,204 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,638.12. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,000. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,601,258. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. SiTime Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SITM

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.