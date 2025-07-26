Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 585.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,626.12. The trade was a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

