Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 177.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE HUN opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Huntsman Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.