Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. FMR LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 885,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,033,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 366,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.0%
NASDAQ LOPE opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average is $179.26. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
