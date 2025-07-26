Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,405.70. This trade represents a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Read Our Latest Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.