Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,220 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Treace Medical Concepts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 10,236.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $358.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.