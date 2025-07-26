4,240 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,800 shares of company stock worth $397,090. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

