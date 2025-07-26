Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,810 Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 192,534 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE:FVRR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

