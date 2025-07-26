Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,574 Shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 104,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Semtech by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Semtech stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

