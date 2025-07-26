Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,976,000 after purchasing an additional 224,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $830.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.