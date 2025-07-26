Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $587,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5,072.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,591.65. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,294 shares of company stock valued at $485,123. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of TVTX opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $25.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,179.73% and a negative net margin of 82.88%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

