Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

