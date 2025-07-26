Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $576.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.34 and its 200 day moving average is $490.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

