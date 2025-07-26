Legato Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.3%

RVLV opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.