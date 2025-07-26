Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,975 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

