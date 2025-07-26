Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

