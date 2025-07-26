Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 492.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE DG opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.