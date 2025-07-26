Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after buying an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after buying an additional 1,312,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total value of $1,554,308.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,606,817.60. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total value of $1,554,308.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 367,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,606,817.60. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,871 shares of company stock valued at $97,195,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6%

TEAM opened at $203.00 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average of $230.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.