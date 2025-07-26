Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.