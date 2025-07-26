Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $122,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,269.44. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $114.86 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

