Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,286,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,908,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 459,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $118.54.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.