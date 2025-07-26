Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 249,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,310 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

