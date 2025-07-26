Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 80,416 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

ZS stock opened at $286.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

