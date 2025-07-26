Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 37.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9%

PPG Industries stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.