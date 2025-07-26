Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,567,000 after purchasing an additional 195,010 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,989,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,851 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,807,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,873,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,265,000 after purchasing an additional 596,248 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

