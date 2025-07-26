PFG Advisors Has $356,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $42,306,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $30,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,385,000 after buying an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $26.01 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital raised shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,014,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,074.88. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 166,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,801.28. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,989,902 shares of company stock worth $51,379,600. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

