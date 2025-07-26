Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MU stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,446 shares of company stock valued at $34,871,597. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

