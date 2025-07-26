Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,098,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,710,000 after acquiring an additional 219,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,830,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $308.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.49 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.78 and its 200-day moving average is $304.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

