Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $566.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.84. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $567.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

