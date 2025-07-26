Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

