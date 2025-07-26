Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. BlackRock International Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,344,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,903,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4%

BIDD stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $707.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

About BlackRock International Dividend ETF

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

