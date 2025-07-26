Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 15,766 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

WFC opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.