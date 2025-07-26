McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $711.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $717.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.56. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

