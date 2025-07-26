Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342,898 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.