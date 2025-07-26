Brown Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,569,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

PSTP stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of -0.55. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

