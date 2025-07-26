Brown Wealth Management LLC Sells 128,315 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after buying an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after buying an additional 1,537,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,858,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

