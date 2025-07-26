Analyzing Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Highway has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Aluminum has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highway and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 1.43% 1.63% 1.01% Century Aluminum 5.17% 19.06% 6.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 0.00 Century Aluminum 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Highway and Century Aluminum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Century Aluminum has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Century Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Highway.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Century Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highway and Century Aluminum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $7.41 million 0.97 $110,000.00 $0.02 82.00 Century Aluminum $2.36 billion 0.90 $336.80 million $1.18 19.41

Century Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Highway. Century Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Aluminum beats Highway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

