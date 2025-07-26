Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

GPC has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.