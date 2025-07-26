Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.54.

NYSE:FI opened at $142.00 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fiserv by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

