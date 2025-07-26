PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Vertical Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCAR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

