FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,064 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

