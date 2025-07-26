Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.472. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

TSCO opened at $59.33 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,894. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

