Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $426.88 and last traded at $425.86. Approximately 852,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,647,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.80 and its 200-day moving average is $462.71. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

