Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

