Security Financial Services INC. Sells 1,667 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the period. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,708,000. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

