Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540,916 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after buying an additional 831,154 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,588,000 after buying an additional 331,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

